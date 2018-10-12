Fortnite Fall Skirmish Week 4 Begins Today, Here Are The Rules

Another week, another Fall Skirmish. Week four of Fortnite’s Fall Skirmish kicks off today and with it comes a whole new format.

If this is your first week tuning it then you probably aren’t aware of the changes from the Summer Skirmish. The two events are largely the same except the Fall Skirmish ups the ante just a little.

There are two trials this time around and there are also five different teams that compete with each other in this event.

Bush Bandits

Fort Knights

Dusty Dogs

Rift Raiders

Lucky Llamas

The Fall Skirmish is a couple weeks shorter than the Summer Skirmish was but it features two trials instead which helps the event remain action packed.

One issue with this week’s skirmish is the fact that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 came out today which might take away from some of the hype the Fall Skirmish creates. Several of the big streamers will be trying out the new Blackout game mode so we’ll see if the Fall Skirmish is still able to draw its huge audience today.

Today’s event begins today at 12 p.m. ET. Here are the formats used for today’s Fall Skirmish event:

WEEK 4 FORMAT – BIG BONUS

The player with the most points at the end of 6 matches wins. Victory Royales and Eliminations will be scored to determine placement at the end of the event. The top 20 players at the end of the competition will be awarded.

Victory Royale: +3 Points

2nd-3rd Place: +2 Points

4th-10th Place: +1 Point

7+ Eliminations: +3 Points

5-6 Eliminations: +2 Points

3-4 Eliminations: +1 Point

Big Bonus: $7,500 and +1 Point will be added to each Elimination beyond 7.

WEEK 4 TRIAL – ATK GRAND PRIX

Select Players from each Club will compete against one another in an ATK Grand Prix challenge and earn points for their club. The top performers at the end of the competition will be awarded.

The website doesn’t yet have the players participating at the time of writing. Viewers will be able to track the event live on the website as it updated and also by watching it on Twitch.

Viewers will be able to watch the event on Fortnite’s official Twitch channel or watch along with their favorite streamer on their own broadcast, with a delay of course to prevent stream sniping.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.

