Fallout 76 Xbox One Beta Start & End Times

It’s almost time for Vault 76 to open in the world of Fallout 76 on Xbox One.

The first rounds of beta come to the Xbox One first before they appear on the PS4 and PC. This means those who pre-order the title on Xbox One get their first crack at the wasteland and what the game has to offer.

This isn’t an open beta for just anybody but instead is only available to those who pre-order Fallout 76. Here’s how to access the beta according to Bethesda.

Console players who pre-ordered Fallout 76 digitally on console via the Xbox Store or PlayStation Store will automatically be able to access the B.E.T.A. once it’s live on their respective platforms. Please search for “Fallout 76 beta” once it’s available on your console’s store to download it. If you pre-ordered Fallout 76 via participating physical or digital retailers, such as Amazon or GameStop, you will receive a code on or with your physical or digital receipt. PC players can simply redeem this code on the Bethesda Launcher to gain access to the B.E.T.A. once it’s available. However, if you play on console this code is not your actual B.E.T.A. code. To receive your B.E.T.A. code, please follow these steps: Create a free Bethesda.net account. If you already have an account, proceed to step two. Log into your account and redeem the code that came with your receipt to entitle your Bethesda.net account to the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. Your B.E.T.A. code will be made available on this account page once the B.E.T.A. is live on your respective platform (October 23 for Xbox One, October 30 for PS4) Redeem your B.E.T.A. code on your console to participate

The Xbox One beta begins tonight at 7 p.m. EST and will run until 11 p.m. EST making it just a four-hour beta. There will be another beta for Xbox One users presumably beginning the next day but we do not have an exact time for that as of right now.

ℂ𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕥𝕣𝕪 𝕣𝕠𝕒𝕕𝕤, 𝕥𝕒𝕜𝕖 𝕞𝕖 𝕙𝕠𝕞𝕖…. The Xbox One B.E.T.A. begins today from 7pm ET to 11pmET! #Fallout76https://t.co/BPE7W315DM pic.twitter.com/wvl8imE838 — Fallout (@Fallout) October 23, 2018

The purpose of this beta is to find all of the bugs you can so Bethesda can hopefully get them fixed in time for the official launch of the game next month.

If you’re waiting for the beta of PS4 or PC then you’ll have to wait until October 30 for that beta to come.

Fallout 76 releases November 14, 2018 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The PC release won’t be on Steam but instead will be through Bethesda’s new online store.\

