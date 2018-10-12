Fallout 76 Stress Test For Xbox One Users Begins Tomorrow

The release of Fallout 76 is almost upon us which means it is almost time for the beta across Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Xbox One users will get the first crack at the beta which will then be followed by PS4 and PC. The beta is available to those who pre-order the game but it appears Xbox One users will get an additional chance at trying the game out.

This stress test will not save any progress so while it lets players play the game it is mostly designed to push the servers but not give players a prolonged look at the game. The stress test is exclusive to the Xbox One and is hosted by the Xbox Insider Program.

According to Bethesda’s FAQ, the Fallout 76 Stress Test is a timed stress test that will run the course of four hours. The test begins tomorrow, October 13 at 5 p.m.

The Stress Test will run from 5pm ET to 9pm ET. — Fallout (@Fallout) October 12, 2018

You may be wondering how to know if you were selected for the stress test now. According to the FAQ you’ll have to follow these steps:

If you pre-ordered Fallout 76 digitally on Xbox One:

Log into your Xbox One with the account you used to pre-order

Download the Xbox Insider Hub App from the Store

Launch the Xbox Insider Hub and look for “Fallout 76 Stress Test” under the Insider Content tab. If you see it, you can participate!

Click “Join”, accept the terms of use, and you’ll be brought to the Store to install the game.

If you pre-ordered the physical version of Fallout 76 on Xbox One:

Log in to Bethesda.net account to see if you received a token to redeem on your Xbox.

If you are selected for the Stress Test, you will be able to retrieve your Xbox One code from the Transaction History section of the Bethesda.net account menu.

Once you have a code, use it to download Fallout 76 from the Xbox Store on your Xbox One. Note: Those with physical pre-orders do not need the Xbox Insiders app to be able to download Fallout 76 from the Xbox Store.

The FAQ says this will be the full game but it is not the same version that will be used for the beta or the official launch. It will not be allowed to be streamed so don’t expect to see a lot of gameplay footage out of this test.

If you’re interested in seeing how Fallout 76 runs on the Xbox One X you can check out Digital Foundry’s footage embedded above. The game runs a little rough which is surprising given the Xbox One X is the most powerful console currently on the market. We’re sure Bethesda will work on optimizing the game and providing a smoother performance for the beta and the initial launch.

Fallout 76 is set to release on November 14 for Xbox One, PC, and PS4.

See Also