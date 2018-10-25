How to Fast Travel in Red Dead Redemption 2

There is a lot of ground to cover in Red Dead Redemption 2 and it’s easy to spend hours just traversing the land on your horse. Yet, sometimes you’ll want to just get to another place without any fuss, especially if you are traveling across the map. Thankfully, Red Dead Redemption 2 has included a fast travel system, but there’s a bit of a catch.

Just like cabs in the Grand Theft Auto series, users will need to pay money to have someone take them to another place. These stagecoaches can usually be found near major towns and are pretty useless early on. You typically won’t start using this feature until the latter half of the game when the entire map is open. Additionally, rides can get pretty expensive if you keep using them, so make sure to check the prices before you venture off.

Players will be able to fast travel once they reach Chapter 2 and have discovered at least two areas where stagecoaches are parked. This is marked by a signpost icon on your map, so head there if you are having trouble finding your local driver. Once you find the stagecoach, just speak to the driver and choose your destination. Given how much can happen in Red Dead Redemption 2’s environment, we recommend against using fast travel whenever possible.

You will end up missing a lot of cool moments and even some side missions if you just warp everywhere. Also, this feature is turned off during missions so you should get used to riding for long stretches of time on your horse. After all, you want to feel like a real outlaw, right?

