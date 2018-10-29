Red Dead Redemption 2 Fence Locations

Money can be tough to come by in Red Dead Redemption 2 and inventory room is limited so you’ll want to make sure you unload your extra gear as often as possible.

You’ll quickly discover jewelry and gold bars aren’t things you can just sell to the General Store. These are some valuable items so you don’t want those rotting away in your inventory but instead, you’ll want to find out how to sell them.

Jewelry and gold bars will have to be taken to fences if you want to sell them. There are only four of these in the game: Rhodes, Saint Denis, Van Horn Trading Post and the Emerald Ranch. The one in Rhodes will be the closest to your opening area but Saint Denis will be the one to go to if you’re excited to check out what a “large city” means in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Using the fences will be the best way to make money in Red Dead Redemption 2 as these fences will also buy all of the stolen items you come across throughout the game. You’ll have to progress a little bit through the game before you can use the fence but once you get there you’ll want to bring all of your jewelry, such as pocket watches, to these guys to make a quick buck.

This extra money can then be used to purchase more outfits, accessories, guns, or donating to the gang tithing box. Money makes the world go round and that still rings true in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now on PS4 and Xbox One.

See Also