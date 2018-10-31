How to Win Fights Passively in Deltarune

Anew game from the developer of Undertale has just released and users can play the game passively. This was a big feature of Undertale and it’s clear from the start that Deltarune hasn’t abandoned this concept. You will unlock the combat system a little under an hour into the game.

When you enter combat you will be given the option to Attack, Act, Item, Spare, and Defense in that order. The first is your basic attack, but we won’t be using as much in a passive run. Instead, you will want to hit Act as Kris to bring up a separate menu. From here you can Check your enemy – which means to Kris will examine them and you can determine how to go about sparing them.

Your goal is to either make the enemy’s name blue or yellow. If they are blue you can use Ralsei to Pacify them via his magic. However, if you make their name yellow then you can just hit Spare on either Kris or another party member to spare that foe. This will cause them to flee from the battle without taking any damage.

To actually make their name yellow you’ll need to use Kris’ Act to convince them to give up. It’s different for every foe so it will take a bit of time to learn every opponent’s weakness. However, if you have multiple enemies of the same type, using Kris’ Act will affect all of them.

If you see a foes’ name in the blue, just use Ralsei’s Pacify magic to make them fall asleep. This is done by attacking the foe and weakening them, however, this can be risky if you don’t know how strong an enemy is. The last thing you want to do is accidentally murder one in an attempt to weaken it. Once you see their name go blue stop attacking otherwise you might kill them.

Keep in mind, passive fights can drag the fight out so make sure to have healing items. You will still need to dodge attacks and so if you have nothing to do with a party member just have them use Defense. Remember, you don’t have to play Deltarune passively and if you really want to you can just clobber foes to death.

See Also