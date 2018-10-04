Fortnite Appears Set to Debut Dark Bomber Outfit

The Fortnite item shop update happens daily at 8 p.m. ET and it sounds like tonight’s update will have an additional surprise for players.

FortniteBR, a Twitter page known for leaks and information, said the Lightning and Thunderstorm sets are releasing tonight which include the following:

Dark Bomber Outfit

Dark Bag Back Bling

Thunder Crash Pickaxe

Dark Glyph Glider

Further confirming this is the official Fortnite Twitter page tweeting this out. Basically, it’s saying the Dark Bomber is better than the Brite Bomber and we might be inclined to agree.

It sounds like the Dark Bomber will be the polar opposite to the Brite Bomber outfit which leads us to believe it might be an alternate skin similar to the Tomatohead challenges which offered an upgraded version of an already familiar skin.

In the case of the Tomatohead challenges, players were given three separate tasks to complete which rewarded the players with the upgraded skin. Here are what those challenges were in the event the Dark Bomber does end up being similar:

Play matches 0/25

Deal damage to opponents 0/5,000

Gain 20,000 XP

It’s also entirely possible the skin will be released like a normal skin which will be purchasable from the item shop as usual. It sounds like we’ll be able to find out in just a matter of hours.

There are additional spooky skins on the way such as the Hay Man and Straw Ops skins. It sounds like Fortnite is doubling down on scary skins since it is October. Could we perhaps see the return of the Ghoul or Skull Trooper skins? Only time will tell.

