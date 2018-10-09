Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle: What’s Included?

Fortnite is a game that seems to have never-ending popularity and that certainly doesn’t appear to be slowing down in the coming months.

The Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle will look to carry Fortnite fans into the upcoming winter months with some exclusive cosmetics as well as a collection of V-Bucks. If you’ve been for some reason waiting for a retail version of Fortnite then this is your opportunity.

This bundle will be available for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch beginning November 13 for $29.99. The bundle will go on sale November 16 for those in the EU.

The bundle itself includes a variety of cosmetics that will all be winter related. The contents included in the bundle are the following:

Frostbite Outfit

Cold Front Glider

Chill-Axe Pickaxe

Freezing Point Back Bling

1,000 V-Bucks

It might go without saying but the bundle will also come with Fortnite: Battle Royale.

These items will not be available through the in-game item shop individually but only as part of this bundle. The Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle is a retail version of the title but will also be available digitally.

Outside of the Deep Freeze Bundle, we have a closer set of skins to look forward to in the Halloween skins. Several of the cosmetics have already been made available to the public but there are more on the way, likely including even more that haven’t been datamined.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also