Fortnite Quadcrasher Coming Soon

Fortnite, the game that never stops receiving updates, is getting yet another one and this one looks like it’ll be a true game changer.

A new vehicle is on the way and it’s called the Quadcrasher. We’ve seen vehicles come into Fortnite in the past with the All-Terrain Kart (ATK) but this vehicle sounds like it will operate a little differently.

The description of the Quadcrasher makes it sound like the vehicle will go fast and have the ability to plow through structures. Here’s the description of the Quadcrasher from the in-game news section.

“Charge the boost to crash through structures or get some air!”

Of course, without actually having access to the vehicle it’s hard to determine if it’s going to prove to be meta changing or not. Having something that is able to plow through structures certainly sounds powerful on paper but we will have to wait to see how it performs.

There have been meta changing explosives in the past that have been complained about extensively which resulted in them being removed from the game entirely.

With most things that show up in the news section, they’re here sooner rather than later so we can expect the Quadcrasher to show up within the next few days.

In case you’ve been under a rock when it comes to Fortnite, you’ll know that in the past day the game was reintroduced the Skull Trooper back into the item shop. He leaves today but will possibly be back as part of a rotation in the future.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also