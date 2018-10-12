Fortnite Leak Shows Red Skull Trooper On The Way

October is in full swing which means a lot of spooky skins have been entering Fortnite. We recently saw the long-awaited return of the Skull Trooper after months of speculation leading up to it.

Fortnite knows the Skull Trooper is a cash cow so they have been capitalizing on different forms of it such as a special version for those who have already owned the skin and the Skull Ranger, a female version of it.

Fortnite is keeping the momentum going apparently if a new leak is anything to go by. Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks, a Twitter channel that has become increasingly known for their timely leaks, has shown off new datamined assets which indicate a Red Skull Trooper variant a new Back Bling for the skin.

We still have a few more weeks left of October so we don’t really have a clear indication as to when this new variant will enter the game but it appears to be sooner rather than later.

It seems like while Fortnite is doubling down on the Skull Trooper hype there is another Halloween skin that has put on the backburner. When the Skull Trooper initially released last October we were also given the Ghoul Trooper. We haven’t heard much on the Ghoul Trooper front but that will surely become an asked for skin in the future.

Outside of the Skull Trooper, there has been a lot of buzz generated by the new Halloween skins coming to Fortnite. If you’re not a fan of the Skull Trooper there are several other skins to look forward to in the coming weeks thanks to datamines. You can take a look at those skins here.

This likely won’t even be the end of the Halloween skins coming in the near future. Halloween is still a long way out so we no doubt expect Epic Games to have even more cosmetics up its sleeve. Cosmetics are the lifeblood of this game and Epic Games has shown no indication of those slowing down.

