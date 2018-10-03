Will Fortnite Bring the Skull & Ghoul Trooper Back For Halloween?

Fortnite’s first seasonal event had a Halloween theme that seemed to never end. There weren’t many skins available in the game so it seems like every player had the Skull Trooper and Ghoul Trooper skins.

Fortnite: Battle Royale just turned a year old not too long ago so it seems like a good time to celebrate with another Halloween event and possibly seeing the return of the two skins.

The Skull Trooper and Ghoul Trooper skins are from Halloween 2017 before Fortnite was a household name. The Halloween event ran for pretty much the entire duration of Season 2 and those two skins were some of the first skins introduced into the game.

But just how possible is this?

Epic Games has begun to release previously unobtainable skins back into the game recently starting with the Red Knight and they have kept that trend going with the most recent one being the Power Chord.

With Fortnite more willing to bring back older skins it just seems like they’d be printing money if they decided to bring back either of these skins. It’s possible Fortnite could make updated versions of the skins to help these current skins feel rarer for longer.

If you go onto Fortnite’s Twitter page or any big Fortnite player’s Twitter then you’ll see a lot of players claiming to be selling accounts with Skull Troopers on them. If the skin does return then we’ll likely be seeing less of these tweets and fewer opportunities for players to be scammed. That number will likely be ramping up in the coming weeks as people

For now, all we can do is play the waiting game but it certainly seems like we’ll be getting some sort of Halloween-themed skins in the coming weeks. Whether that will mean the return of the Skull and Ghoul Troopers remains to be seen. Right now it just seems like it’d be more likely than not that the skins will return.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also