How to Get Fragmented Souls in Destiny 2

Fragmented Souls are a new currency introduced during the Festival of the Lost event for Destiny 2. Used to purchase goods from Amanda Holliday, these are only obtainable a few ways so you’ll need to start grinding if you want to unlock any of the cool Festival of the Lost loot this year.

To start, the most consistent way to get Fragmented Souls is via the Festival of the Lost bounties that Amanda Holliday is offering. Featuring both daily and weekly variants, these bounties have players completing objectives and activities across the solar system. Daily Bounties will reward you with a single Fractured Soul and Amanda’s Weekly Bounty will give you 40 Fractured Souls along with some Masterwork Cores.

This makes completing Amanda’s bounties vital if you want to obtain the coveted Horror Story before the event ends. Additionally, you can also get Fractured Souls by playing the Haunted Forest activity. Found in The Tower’s destination map, this has teams of three venturing into a nightmarish version of the Infinite Forest.

The deeper you go, the more difficult enemies become, so make sure to try your best. Once the 15-minute timer expires, players will be rewarded with a chest that grants Fractured Souls. We believe the number you get is based off what floor you got to in the Haunted Forest. While this will take some time, it’s a nice way to earn additional souls when you’re out of bounties.

So far, no other activity appears to award Fragmented Souls so you’ll need to work on these bounties and enter the Haunted Forest if you want them. It will take a bit of time, but you shouldn’t have too much trouble grinding these materials.

