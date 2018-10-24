Gargoyle Locations in Fortnite: How to Solve This Fortnitemare Challenge

Fortnite’s Halloween event is officially underway and there are a plethora of new challenges for players to complete. While many users will be easily blasting their way through the PvE focused challenges, one requires users to hunt down different gargoyles and dance by them.

This is a pretty easy task, but it may take a few games to actually make it to all the gargoyles and dance near them. Below is the location of every gargoyle that we know about so far. When we got near the statues they played a pretty creepy song, so if you hear that then you’re close.

If more are discovered we will update this post, so make sure to check back. You only need 5 to finish, so don’t stress about finishing this challenge right away. We have independently verified the location of each of these gargoyles.

Fortnitemare Gargoyle Locations:

B2 – Inside the Castle by Haunted Hills

G4 – In the lower courtyard of Tomato Temple

D9 – On the mountain north of Flush Factory by a large rock

E3 – In the mines west of Lazy Links (You’ll need to break a wall down in the mine shaft)

B6 – Inside the Great Hall in the Viking Village by Snobby.

H6 – In the Halloween Store at Retail Row

Since everyone will be focused on the Corrupted Zones and killing zombies, we recommend going for the gargoyles early on. Once you reach the mid-late game, everyone will be dealing with each other and you will have fewer opportunities to dance at different statues.

Make sure you get close to the statues when you dance and we suggest killing enemies around you first. Nothing can ruin a jig more than a few bullets.

