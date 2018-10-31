How to Get the Harbinger’s Echo Sparrow in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has just obtained a rather substantial update that adjusted the economy and balanced several different weapons. This update also unlocked the Harbinger’s Echo Exotic Sparrow, which is now available for players to earn. However, this Sparrow is not tied to the Blind Well or any of the Ascendant Challenges. Instead, users will need to jump through a lot of hoops to get the Harbinger’s Echo.

In order to unlock the Harbinger’s Echo you will need to destroy all 40 Taken Corrupted Eggs throughout The Dreaming City. This can only be done with The Wish Ender bow, which means you’ll have to earn this weapon first. You can obtain this bow by first completing The Shattered Throne dungeon and then finishing a quest tied to it.

Once you have the bow, you’ll need to go all over The Dreaming City – including the Last Wish raid, The Shattered Throne, and The Corrupted Strike – destroying eggs. Reddit user gboccia has compiled a handy spreadsheet detailing the location of every Taken Egg in Forsaken. When you pop the final Taken Egg you will earn the Harbinger’s Echo and complete the Corrupted Omelette Triumph.

While this Sparrow provides no inherent advantage, the Taken aesthetic certainly makes it stand out. If you are looking to earn the Cursebreaker Triumph Seal or want this Sparrow then you’ll need to start breaking some eggs!

