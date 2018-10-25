How to Heal & Revive Your Horse in Red Dead Redemption 2

One of the most important aspects of Red Dead Redemption 2 is the bond you form with your horse. A good horse can save your life and make your journey through the world that much easier. However, you need to take care of your stead, especially if you plan to live a dangerous and violent lifestyle. There’s a high chance that your horse will take a bullet every now and then.

Thankfully, Red Dead Redemption 2 gives you a way to heal your horse from both minor and major wounds. Just like Arthur, your horse will have a health bar and a Health Core. Both of these function the same way they do for Arthur and you can heal your companion the same way. Items such as hay and celery can restore a Health Core, which is quite useful during chases.

As for their health bar, just use Horse medicine to restore their health bar without damaging their Core. We recommend carrying one or two with you at all times since you never know when bounty hunters might jump you.

However, if your horse takes too much damage it will collapse and slowly bleed out. Your only option here is to use a Horse Reviver. This item will heal your horse and save it from death – which is a pretty big deal if you have bonded a lot with that animal. Just make sure to kill anyone shooting at you first before tending to your horses’ wounds.

You can purchase all of these items at stables and some at General Stores. If you are strapped for cash the one consumable you should absolutely have is the Horse Reviver. Losing your ride can be absolutely devastating and a huge loss of time.