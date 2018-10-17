Hitman 2 Will Let You Kill Sean Bean

There are a lot of unique and fascinating targets you’ve had to kill in the Hitman franchise. Ranging from drug lords to militia members to opera performers, Agent 47 has slain an astonishing number of people. However, your greatest challenge will be killing Hitman 2’s first Elusive Target who is portrayed by actor Sean Bean.

Bean will portray an MI5 agent known as Mark Faba who is a master at faking his own death. Dubbed “The Undying,” Faba will be located on the Miami map and is available for 10 days starting November 20. Obviously, the nickname is a cheeky jab at a long-running joke about how Bean always portrays characters the die – usually quite gruesomely.

For the unfamiliar, Elusive Targets are unique assassinations that give players only a single try. This means if you mess up and die then the mission is failed and you cannot attempt it again. Elusive Targets are designed to test your patience, planning, and adaptability under pressure. The targets usually come back, but this typically takes around a year.

If you’re a Hitman fan we highly recommend trying this mode out since it’s a very tough, but rewarding experience. Make sure to have solid knowledge of the map so you don’t find yourself lost moving through the crowds.

Hitman 2 is set to release on November 13 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

