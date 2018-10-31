How to Get Your Hat Back in Red Dead Redemption 2

The world of Red Dead Redemption 2 is a dangerous one so you’ll get into many fights and scuffles along the way.

One of the things you’ll quickly discover is your hat easily comes off in a gunfight or a fist fight. While you can continue your journey without it it’s hard to look at Arthur the same way with no hat.

The easiest way to recover your hat would be to just locate where you lost it and pick it up off the ground. Another thing you can do is loot a hat off another person and steal their hat. If you want to stick with your tried and true hat then you’ll have to go back to your horse for that.

While on your horse without a hat you can just bring up the weapon wheel and scroll over to the horse section. From there, there’s a tab called Hats and you can put your hat back on from there. This will spawn your hat on your head regardless of how long you’ve been cruising through the game without one.

Lastly, another option would be to change Arthur’s wardrobe at camp. You can cycle through all the clothes you have purchased over your playtime and they will appear on Arthur. Doing this will also make your hat come back.

Basically, you never have to worry about being without your hat if you don’t want to be. The hat is an essential part of being a cowboy so we don’t blame you if you want your hat on you at all times.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now on PS4 and Xbox One.

