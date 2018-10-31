How to Save in Deltarune

Deltarune is the newest game from Undertale developer Toby Fox and it’s full of the same weird, quirky humor you’d expect. This title shares a lot of similarities with Undertale, including how the save system works. However, since many players want to go into this game blind we will first give a very brief description on how to save and then go into a bit more detail that will spoil some of the opening moments.

In order to save in Deltarune you need to interact with white stars that are scattered across the map. Hitting Enter when you’re by them will let you save your game and you can use them as many times as you want. Additionally, there appears to be no autosave function, so you’ll need to use these stars.

Minor Spoilers Below

If you are just starting do not exit out of the game until you reach your first star. The opening of Deltarune has no autosaves, so if you exit out before you reach a star then you’ll be whisked back to the character creator. Your first save point is located right after you enter the closet. After a brief cutscene, you will be able to move again and the save point will be right along your path.

Make sure to keep an eye out for these during your journey, as they also refill your health – which is quite useful!

