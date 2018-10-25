How to Increase Your Health in Red Dead Redemption 2

Whether your honorable gunslinger or a roguish outlaw, eventually someone is going to shoot at you. Red Dead Redemption 2 features two components to its health system – the progression bar and Cores. The former acts as a traditional health bar that when depleted causes Arthur to die. Cores, on the other hand, determine how fast your recovery time is. This is indicated by the white heart surrounded by your health bar.

You can only really increase your health bar in Red Dead Redemption 2 and it’s pretty easy to do. As you perform certain activities in the world you will earn points and every time you reach a specific threshold your health bar will increase. This includes using your bow, fist fights, fishing, and any general activity that requires you to use physical strength.

It will take a lot of time to completely finish your health bar, so don’t worry about it. However, we do suggest hunting with a bow and fishing whenever possible. Not only can you sell or use the parts from the animal, but you’ll make progress to your health bar.

You can speed the process a lot a little bit by picking fist fights in towns. Most of the time, as long as you don’t kill the person the sheriff will let you run away. You’ll still be marked as “Wanted,” but once that’s gone no bounty will be placed on you. Just make sure to get out of there quickly! Remember you always carry some food or tonics with you to heal since bullets and animals do a lot of damage in Red Dead Redemption 2.

