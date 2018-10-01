Mega Man 11: Boss Order Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

MEGA MAN HAS FINALLY RETURNED!

Dr. Light’s friendly robot savior (and the constant thorn in Dr. Wily’s backside) is ready to save the world once again. And this time, there’s eight new Robot Masters to conquer. Anyone who’s ever beaten a Mega Man game knows about the process needed to get through the series’ difficult boss encounters.

You’ve always had the option of which stage you’d like to play through first and the Robot Master that’s easiest for you to defeat during that stage run. And once you acquire that Robot Master’s weapon, it’s on you to find out which boss is weakest against that newly acquired ability. Mega Man 11 follows that same path towards victory and we’re here to detail the proper boss order you need to stick to.

Along with figuring out each Robot Master’s weakness, Mega Man can also magnify the power of his weaponry through the “Double Gear” system’s “Power Gear” ability. You can take down each evil robotic menace even faster just by boosting the power of Mega Man’s absorbed weapons. Check out the boss order detailed below and you’ll get through Mega Man 11 with ease:

– Block Man: you can easily take him down through some concentrated Mega Buster blasting and careful attack dodging. When you have to take him on for the second time during the later stages of the game, you can utilize Blast Man’s Chain Blast to defeat him much quicker

– Acid Man: his weakness is Block Man’s Block Dropper

– Impact Man: his weakness is Acid Man’s Acid Barrier

– Bounce Man: his weakness is Impact Man’s Pile Driver

– Fuse Man: his weakness is Bounce Man’s Bounce Ball

– Tundra Man: his weakness is Fuse Man’s Scramble Thunder

– Torch Man: his weakness is Tundra Man’s Tundra Storm

– Blast Man: his weakness is Torch Man’s Blazing Torch

See Also