10 Phantomgate: The Last Valkyrie Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Astrid needs your help.

Hailing from the mythical land of Midgard, this young Valkyrie must take on an army of warriors as she seeks out the powerful Odin. She takes on this harrowing mission in order to rescue her mother from the clutches of the mad god himself. Her journey won’t be a solo endeavor, however – she’ll be accompanied by loyal Phantoms as she explores Midgard and fends off numerous threats. All the while, you’ll be by her side. This developer curated tips guide will bring you all the help you need as you play out Astrid’s grand adventure.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Phantomgate: The Last Valkyrie:

Download the Phantomgate: The Last Valkyrie APK here.

1. Level Up and Enhance Your Phantoms

• Don’t be afraid to strengthen your Phantoms. Leveling them up and enhancing them makes them much stronger, which means each story chapter that much easier to traverse. Be sure to replay Gate Zone battles to earn additional “Phantom Essence” that can be used to enhance and evolve your Phantoms. Utilize the “Altar of Runes” to craft THE “Evolution Runes” necessary to strengthen your Phantoms. If you’re low on evolution materials, be sure to visit the “Peddlin’ Hare” shop to purchase additional materials.

2. Time Efficiency With Auto-Play

• Want to make some progress, but have other things on your plate? Not to fear – you can toggle on “Auto-Play” at any time to speed through battles. It’s advised to only do this when fighting weaker enemies, since stronger enemies require the type of strategy that can only be achieved through traditional manual gameplay. When Auto Play is toggled on, be sure to grab the “Buff/Debuff Bubbles” since they won’t be grabbed automatically.

3. Build a Team With Synergy: Element & Abilities

• Keep an eye on your Phantoms’ elemental types. Battles can easily go in your favor if you play to your Phantoms’ strengths and your opponents’ weaknesses. Different roles are signified on Phantoms with different icons. Be sure to check whether your Phantoms are Tanks, Healers, Fighters, etc.

4. Use The Buff/Debuff Bubbles Wisely

• The buffs and debuffs that appear during a battle can quickly give you the advantage. Understand which buffs and debuffs are going to pop-up next by looking at the center bubble on the turn tracker. Utilizing the correct buffs at the right strategic moment, or throwing a nasty debuff on an enemy are important aspects of the game that you should master.

5. Go Back to Phantomheim Between Stages to Level Up

• Some chapters are broken up into two parts. Use this break to assess the current stage and enemy phantoms, then upgrade/adapt your team to gain the advantage. While visiting Phantomheim, be sure to check out your list of Achievements and Daily Rewards, too.

6. Collect Rewards From Yggdrasil

• Play for 90-minutes every day to collect the entirety of the “GM’s Gift Box” and visit the “Statue of Freyja” once per day to collect Phantom Souls. And also be sure to check your inbox for rewards.

7. When Summoning Phantoms, Save for the “Summoning 10” Option

• Summoning 10 is a great way to quickly boost your Phantom line up. Purchase a Summoning 10 for a chance to to acquire essences of the most powerful Phantoms in the game.

8. Stick With Mini-Ming

• Though small in stature, Mini-Ming is a phantom powerhouse of abilities especially during the first several chapters of the game. Not only does Mini-Ming have the ability to heal, but she also has a third ability that heals the party continuously over multiple turns. Being of the Wind affinity, Mini-Ming also is a killer offensive option against some of the tougher Gate Zone Bosses within Chapter Two.

9. Beware of Setting Off Explosives. Stay Clear or You’ll Take Damage!

• Although you can be damaged in combat, the platforming section of the game can also present dangers. Setting off explosive barrels and hitting spiked traps can cause you to take damage and force you to enter the next battle with Hit Points already missing. Be careful when platforming and take notice of anything that may seem hazardous.

10. Each Chapter Has a Final Battle in the Gate Zone

• Gate Zone Bosses are the strongest baddies within each zone. Always accompanied by a few henchmen-Phantoms, Gate Zone battles can be difficult if you don’t keep a few things in mind – enemy Phantom element affinities, the level of enemy Phantoms, the buffs and debuffs on the field/ones that will be coming up, and the types of attacks the enemy Phantoms have in their line-up. Be sure to replay Gate Zone Battles to earn additional Phantom Essence.

