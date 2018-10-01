Pokemon Go Field Research List for October 2018

Niantic set the Field Research tasks for October 2018 in Pokemon Go live.

Users on The Silph Road Subreddit have compiled a list of all the Field Research tasks for the month. Notable rewards include a new variant of Spinda, Larvitar and Dratini. You even get a chance to catch a shiny Krabby according to The Silph Road Twitter account.

Here’s the full list of Field Research tasks for October 2018:

Evolve & Power Up Evolve 10 water-type Pokemon – Dratini Evolve a Pokemon- Eevee Power up Pokemon three times – Koffing Power up Pokemon five times – Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Bulbasaur Throw Make two Great Curveball Throws – Spinda Make five Nice Throws – Voltorb Make three Great Throws – Gastly Make three Great Throws in a row – Onix Make three Excellent Throws in a row – Larvitar Battle Battle in a Gym – Mankey Win a Gym Battle – Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Bulbasaur Win three Gym Battles – Jynx Win five Gym Battles – Machop Use a super effective Charge Move in a Gym Battle seven times – Electabuzz Catch Catch five Pokemon – Krabby (Chance of shiny) Catch five water-type Pokemon – Krabby (Chance of shiny) Catch five Pokemon with Weather Boost – Vulpix or Poliwag Catch 10 Pokemon – Magikarp Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon – Dratini Hatch Hatch an Egg – Exeggcute Hatch two Eggs – Wailmer Hatch three Eggs – Magmar Hatch five Eggs – Chansey Other Trade a Pokemon – Feebas Earn a Candy from walking with a Buddy Pokemon – Octillery Use five Pinap Berries – One Silver Pinap Berry

The Research Breakthrough reward for October is the Legendary Pokemon Suicune, according to Niantic. To catch Suicune, you need to complete seven different Field Research Tasks on seven different days. After that, you unpack the Research Breakthrough reward to start the encounter. You can use your own Pokeballs and Berries to help catch Suicune and it will never flee. Be sure to use Pinap Berries when catching Suicune as Candies for Legendary Pokemon are hard to come by.

If you start your Field Research tasks track on October 1, you can get up to four Suicune. However, if you started the track in late September and complete the seventh Field Research task on either October 1, 2 or 3 and then continue completing a Field Research task every day after that, you can catch up to five Suicune.

