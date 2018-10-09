‘Pokemon Go’ Gen 4 Release Date: Predictions for Sinnoh Pokemon Arrival

Pokemon Go has recently announced that Sinnoh Pokemon (aka Pokemon from Gen 4) are coming to the game soon. Now players are excited and ready to catch the new Pokemon, but they aren’t sure when to expect them in the game. Here are the top predictions and theories about when the Sinnoh region Pokemon will be released in Pokemon Go.

Niantic’s official announcement didn’t list a date. It reads, in part: “Your Pokémon GO adventures are about to get even bigger when Pokémon that were originally discovered in the Sinnoh region arrive in the game. Stock up on Poké Balls, Berries, and Lure Modules, and tighten up the laces on your favorite walking shoes, because a whole lot more Pokémon are out there waiting to be discovered! … Look for all of these changes and additions coming soon.”

So the announcement is telling players that Gen 4 is coming soon. It might be sooner than you think.

One of the top predictions is that the first wave of the fourth generation Pokemon will be released around Halloween. This is based on the theory that Niantic will follow a similar schedule for releasing Gen 4 Pokemon that it used for Gen 3 Pokemon.

Here’s the schedule for when the Gen 3 Pokemon were released.

The first wave of Gen 3 Pokemon were released on October 20, 2017 at 12 p.m. Pacific as part of a Halloween event. These were ghost-type Pokemon including Sableye, Banette, and others.

The second wave of Gen 3 Pokemon — 50 total — were launched on December 8, 2017 at 1 p.m. Pacific. These included Gen 3 starters and some normal, fairy, and fighting type Pokemon.

Then on December 15, Groundon (the first Gen 3 Legendary) was released in raids.

The third wave of Gen 3 Pokemon — including 20 water and ice Pokemon — was launched on December 21, 2017 at 1 p.m. Pacific.

Legendary Kyogre appeared on January 12, 2018 in raid battles.

A fourth wave of Gen 3 Pokemon — mostly desert-themed like rock and ground types — was launched on January 23, 2018.

A fifth wave, including Rayquaza and dragon and flying types, was launched on February 9, 2018.

On April 2, 2108, Latios and Latias began appearing in raids.

On June 21, 2018, Regice became a new Legendary Raid Boss.

If some Gen 4 Pokemon are released just before Halloween, the Pokemon will likely be ghost and dark Pokemon, just like Niantic did for Gen 3.

Adding to this prediction is that Mewtwo is leaving Raid Battles on October 23. The trailer for the new Pokemon included a brief glimpse of Giratina. Players are predicting that Giratina might be replacing Mewtwo after Mewtwo leaves on October 23.

Meanwhile, some trainers are predicting Gen 4 will be released sooner, in just a couple of days. They base this prediction on a wave of Gen 3 being released just two days after a Gen 3 trailer (December 6 to December 8), and Gen 2 being released on February 16, the day after a February 15 trailer.

When do you think the first Gen 4 Pokemon will be launched? Let us know in the comments below.

