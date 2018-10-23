Pokemon Go Giratina: Best Counters in Raids

Giratina is now in Pokemon Go. Mewtwo left regular Raid Battles Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET and now Giratina is available to fight as a tier five Raid Boss until November 20 at 4:00 p.m. ET according to Niantic.

This is part of the Halloween 2018 event, which adds dark- and ghost-type Pokemon from the Sinnoh region. The event also grants double candy for every Pokemon caught until November 1 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

With Giratina now in the game, here are the best counters you can use to beat Giratina.

Giratina comes in two forms. According to GamePress, it’s Origin form gives it 225 attack, 187 defense and 284 stamina. Meanwhile it’s Altered form reverses its attack and defense stats. At the time of writing, we don’t know if both forms will be available in the game. However, even if both forms can be fought in Raid Battles, then you don’t really need to worry as much as the counters remain the same.

Giratina has the Quick Moves Dragon Breath and Shadow Claw. It has the Charge Moves Dragon Claw, Ancient Power and Shadow Sneak.

Giratina has a whopping eight resistances: bug, electric, fire, grass, normal, poison, fighting and water. Notably, it double resists normal and fighting-type moves. However, it has five weaknesses: dark, fairy, dragon, ghost and ice.

We believe that the best counter to Giratina is Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch. With an attack stat of 251, Tyranitar is the strongest dark-type Pokemon currently in the game. Both of its dark-type moves will decimate Giratina. It also has impressive bulk with 212 defense and 200 stamina. Not only that, but it resists Giratina’s ghost-type moves while taking neutral damage against its rock- and dragon-type moves. Not only will it tear apart Giratina, but it will actually survive while doing so. Other dark-types that are weaker but still viable include Houndoom and Absol.

If you managed to get a Mewtwo through a regular Raid Battle, then you just nabbed the best ice-type attacker in the game. That’s thanks to Mewtwo’s unbelievable attack stat of 300 and its access to Ice Beam. That should cut through even Giratina’s bulky Altered Form. Ice Beam should be paired with Psycho Cut. According to GamePress, Confusion has higher DPS but since Giratina resists psychic-type moves it doesn’t even matter. Psycho Cut is easier to dodge with and creates more energy for Ice Beam. Be careful as Mewtwo’s psychic-typing and relatively squishy defense and stamina make it vulnerable to Giratina’s ghost-type attacks. Alternatively, you can use a strong Pokemon that’s actually ice-type like Articuno or Jynx.

Rayquaza remains the best dragon-type attacker in the game with its 284 attack and access to both Dragon Tail and Outrage. This makes it perfect against Giratina due to its dragon-typing. Other strong dragon-type Pokemon like Dragonite, Salamence and Latios will do the job as well. However, those Pokemon are weak to Giratina’s dragon-type moves.

Gengar with Hex and Shadow Ball is another great counter. It’s attack stat of 261 combined with dual ghost-type moves will make short work of Giratina. However, it’s very fragile and can fall quickly to even Giratina’s relatively weak Shadow Sneak.

Another good counter is Gardevoir with Confusion and Dazzling Gleam. While Gardevoir is let down by her lack of a fairy-type Quick Move, she can still take on Giratina with her attack stat of 237 and Dazzling Gleam. She also double resists dragon-type moves while taking neutral damage against rock-type moves. However, while her defense of 220 is respectable, her stamina of 136 leaves a lot to be desired. That means she might have trouble with Giratina’s ghost-type moves as she is weak to them.

Giratina will be weather-boosted in Wind and Fog weather, according to our previous guide. That means it will appear at a higher CP when caught (from 1,848-1931 to 2310-2414 according to Reddit user Kryd0s). It’s dragon-type attacks will be boosted in Wind and its ghost-type attacks will be boosted in Fog.

As for counters, dark- and ghost-type attacks will be boosted in Fog, fairy-type moves will be boosted in Cloudy weather, dragon-type attacks will be boosted in Wind and ice-type attacks will be boosted in Snow.

Here’s a compact Raid Boss guide from Reddit user Kryd0s:

Know of any more counters for Giratina? Let us know in the comment section below.

See also: