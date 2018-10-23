Pokemon Go Giratina: Max CP & Stats

Giratina is the newest tier five Raid Boss in Pokémon Go. He’s available from now until November 20 at 4:00 p.m. ET according to Niantic.

If you managed to capture Giratina, you may be wondering what it’s max CP and stats are. You may be even wondering if it’s worth powering up. Well look no further.

All stats taken from the Altered form of Giratina as listed on GamePress.

Max CP at level 40: 3379

Max CP at level 20: 1931

Attack: 187

Defense: 225

Stamina: 284

Catch CP in Raids (according to Reddit user Kryd0s): 1848-1931

Catch CP in Raids (Weather-boosted): 2310-2414

Is Giratina worth powering up? Maybe.

It’s attack stat of 187 puts it way behind both ghost-type and dragon-type Pokémon like Gengar and Dragonite respectively. Looking at data on GamePress on Quick and Charge Moves, Giratina has access to the weakest Quick and Charge Moves of their respective types. Shadow Sneak is outclassed by Shadow Ball, Dragon Claw is outclassed by Outrage and so on and so fourth. So as an attacker, it leaves a lot to be desired.

Giratina has much more potential as a tank. Its defense and stamina are massive. In addition, Giratina has a whopping eight resistances: bug, electric, fire, grass, normal, poison, fighting and water. Notably, it double resists normal and fighting-type moves. However, it has five weaknesses: dark, fairy, dragon, ghost and ice. Also, being a Legendary Pokémon, it can’t defense Gyms which limits its potential as a tank.

