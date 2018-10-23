Pokemon Go Halloween 2018 Field Research List

The Halloween event 2018 is now live in Pokemon Go, and with its arrival comes a new set of Field Research tasks.

Users on The Silph Road Subreddit compiled the list of Field Research tasks and their rewards. The Field Research tasks will be available from now until November 1 at 4:00 p.m. ET, according to Niantic.

Here the full list for the Pokemon Go Halloween 2018 Field Research tasks:

Evolve 3 Duskull or Shuppet – One Rare Candy Catch 10 ghost-type Pokemon – Sableye Catch five dark-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust Catch five Poochyena or Houndour – Sneasel Transfer 10 Pokemon – Misdreavus

You can click here for a full list of all the Field Research tasks for October 2018 in Pokemon Go.

The Halloween event also introduced a brand new Special Research quest. You can check out all the details for that here.

In addition to the Field Research, trainers will earn double Candy for every Pokemon caught from now until November 1, according to Niantic. Giratina will also be available to fight as a tier five Raid Boss until November 20. A new set of Special Boxes were added to the in-game shop, according to users on The Silph Road Subreddit. New items have also been added to the in-game Style Shop, such as a Drifloon Cap and a Gengar Backpack.

