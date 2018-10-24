Pokemon Go Halloween 2018 Special Boxes: What’s in Them?

The Pokemon Go Halloween 2018 event is in full swing and with its arrival comes a new set of Special Boxes.

The Special Boxes are bundles of items sold in the in-game shop. The boxes cost in-game currency, which can be exchanged for real money. Special Boxes usually coincide with different events and updates in the game, and they tend to vary in what items they contain.

Here are the contents of the Pokemon Go Halloween 2018 Special Boxes:

Special Box – 480 Coins 2 Egg Incubators 1 Lucky Eggs 3 Premium Raid Passes 1 Star Pieces Great Box – 780 Coins 3 Lucky Eggs 3 Super Incubators 3 Incense 7 Premium Raid Passes Ultra Box – 1,480 Coins 10 Super Incubators 6 Lucky Eggs 12 Premium Raid Passes 6 Incense

New items have also been added to the in-game Style Shop, such as a Drifloon Cap and a Gengar Backpack. Here are the new items on offer:

Drifloon Cap – 250 Coins Mismagius Hat – 250 Coins Gengar Knit Cap – 250 Coins Drifblim Shirt – 200 Coins Spiritomb T-Shirt – 200 Coins Gengar Shirt – 200 Coins Gengar Backpack – 250 Coins

Trainers will earn double Candy for every Pokemon caught from now until November 1, according to Niantic. Giratina will also be available to fight as a tier five Raid Boss until November 20. Drifloon and Stunky were added to the game for the event. Players are able to catch a shiny Drifloon according to The Silph Road Subreddit. Pikachu with a witch’s hat is also spawning, and they can also be shiny according to the Subreddit.

See also: