Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular Field Research List

The Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular event is now live from now until October 14 at 4:00 p.m. ET. With the arrival of the event comes a new set of Field Research tasks.

Users on The Silph Road Subreddit have compiled a list of the new Field Research tasks added to the game along with what rewards they offer. See the list below:

Catch 10 psychic-type Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust Catch five Abra or Drowzee – Jynx Evolve three Slowpoke or Exeggcute – Girafarig

You can see a full list of Field Research tasks for October 2018 here.

Plenty of other bonuses are to be had during the event. The most exciting addition is the chance to catch shiny Drowzee. You can see a picture of the shiny Pokemon from user TheRoyale27 below.

In addition, psychic-type Pokemon will appear in the wild more frequently for the duration of the event, according to Niantic. That includes highly desirable Pokemon like Abra, Exeggcute, Ralts and Beldum.

Speaking of Beldum, Niantic has officially confirmed that Beldum will be the featured Pokemon for the next Community Day event on October 21 after the news was leaked beforehand. Beldum will be able to learn an exclusive move if evolved into Metagross within up to one hour after the event is over. Eggs will also be able to hatch in one-quarter the normal distance and Lure Modules will last for three hours.

