Pokemon Go Raid Boss List: October 2018

Pokemon Go’s Raid Boss list has updated with the arrival of the Mythical Pokemon Deoxys.

Users on The Silph Road subreddit have uncovered the Raid Bosses currently present in the game.

Since Mewtwo leaves tier five Raids on October 23 according to our previous report, it’s possible that the Raid Boss list will change on that day.

Here is the Pokemon Go Raid Boss list for October:

Tier One: Drowzee Magikarp Wailmer Meditite Tier Two: Slowbro Exeggutor (Kanto Form) Mawile Kirlia Tier Three: Starmie Alakazam Claydol Raichu (Alolan Form) Jynx Tier Four: Absol Marowak (Alolan Form) Houndoom Tyranitar Tier Five: Mewtwo EX Raid: Deoxys

Each of these Raid Bosses have a chance to be caught after they’ve been defeated.

Notable Pokemon to fight and catch include the strong psychic-types Alakazam, Kanto Exeggutor and Kirlia (which can evolve into Gardevoir). The most valuable would be Tyranitar as it’s currently the strongest dark-type in the game and would be invaluable in the fights against Mewtwo and Deoxys.

Trainers can look forward to the new set of Field Research tasks coming Monday, where you can earn the Legendary Pokemon Suicune via a Research Breakthrough according to Niantic. All you have to do is get seven different Research Stamps on seven different days to get the Research Breakthrough.

In addition, the availability of the regional Pokemon Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime, and Tauros in 7 km Eggs has been extended to October 8, according to Niantic.

