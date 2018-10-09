Pokemon Go Rebalance: Who Will Be Affected the Most?

The Pokemon Company announced big changes to the stats of Pokemon in Pokemon Go coming soon.

Namely, CP values will be rebalanced and the gap in HP values between Pokemon will be closed. Defense and stamina stats will also be adjusted, giving high defense Pokemon more survivability presumably with more HP. However, defense stats will be slightly lowered across most Pokemon.

We don’t know when these changes will be implemented or to what specific degree the stats will be changed for each Pokemon. However, looking at the Pokemon with the highest and lowest HP and defense on GamePress gives us a pretty good idea of which Pokemon will be the most affected by these changes.

Here are the fully evolved Pokemon currently in the game that have the highest HP:

Blissey – 510 Wobbuffet – 380 Wailord – 340 Snorlax – 320 Hariyama – 288 Wigglytuff – 280 Slaking – 273 Vaporeon – 260 Lanturn – 250 Entei – 230 Tyranitar – 200 Swampert – 200

Here are the Pokemon currently in the game that have the lowest HP:

Shuckle – 40 Dugtrio – 70 Mr. Mime – 80 Ditto – 96 Hitmonlee/Hitmonchan – 100 Deoxys – 100 Cloyster – 100 Kingler – 110 Alakazam – 110 Breloom – 120 Gengar – 120 Starmie – 120 Alolan Raichu – 120 Espeon – 130 Pinsir – 130 Jynx – 130

And here are the Pokemon with highest defense:

Shuckle – 396 Regice/Regirock – 356 Steelix – 333 Cloyster – 323 Lugia – 323 Aggron – 314 Registeel – 285 Ho-Oh – 274 Latias – 268 Mantine – 260 Skarmory – 260 Groudon/Kyogre – 251 Umbreon – 250

Blissey and Snorlax may be the biggest losers in this situation. They are currently the best Gym defenders in the game thanks to their massive bulk. However, if their huge HP is lowered to more closely match the average Pokemon, then we can see their use significantly hampered. Meanwhile, prominent attackers like Tyranitar, Vaporeon, Entei and Hariyama may have their effectiveness lowered as bulky combatants. Since Pokemon like Lanturn and Wigglytuff have such low attack, any drop in HP would just further cement their position as low-tier Pokemon.

Meanwhile, Pokemon like Cloyster, Aggron, Steelix, Regirock, Regice, Registeel, and Skarmory may become top tier tanks and Gym defenders. Their HP has always undermined their high defenses, so a significant boost to HP would benefit them greatly. However, they’ll most likely get their defenses slightly lowered to make them more balanced. In addition, since they have low attack they’re not likely to make their mark as attackers. Glass cannons like Alakazam and Gengar could also benefit from a boost in HP to make them live longer, though not by much as their defenses would still be low.

What do you think of our analysis? Let us know in the comment section below.

In addition to the planned changes to stats, there are also changes planned for Pokemon spawn rates. Pokemon that have their spawn rates increased during certain weather conditions will not receive as big of a boost. As you explore an area over time, you’ll see an increase in the variety of Pokemon that spawn and they will start spawning at different rates. Parks and nature reserves will see an increase in the variety of Pokemon.

In other news, Sinnoh region Pokemon are coming soon to the game.

