Red Dead Redemption 2 Launch Trailer Shows Chaos and Criminals

Red Dead Redemption 2 may be the biggest game of the year and it’s a little more than a week away. Developed by Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2 acts as a prequel to the last game. Set in 1899, players assume the role of Arthur Morgan who is an outlaw with the Van der Linde gang. For the unfamiliar, this is the gang that you hunt down in the original Red Dead Redemption.

Over the past few weeks, Rockstar Games has been releasing videos that showcase different aspects of their title. Most of the focus has been on gameplay and how the world reacts to your presence. This has left the story largely hidden, as we’ve only seen a few cutscenes – most of which lack a broader context.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Official Launch Trailer Coming October 26

Pre-order and Pre-load: https://t.co/xLMyn8RntW pic.twitter.com/qvqOj7c4CA — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 18, 2018

Thankfully, the launch trailer shows a bit more of the gang, Arthur, and their place in the campaign. Released earlier today, the video showcases the various conflicts both inside and outside of the gang. Partaking in battles with other outlaw groups certainly sounds intriguing and we’re curious to see what side of the conflict Arthur ends up on.

Red Dead Redemption 2 also features over 50 different firearms, a whole host of activities, and a revamped Deadeye system. This is undoubtedly Rockstar’s biggest game to date and the wait is almost over. Red Dead Redemption 2 launches on October 26 for Xbox One and PS4.

