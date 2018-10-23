Red Dead Redemption 2 Unlock Time

Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) is perhaps the most anticipated game of 2018 and there are only a few days left until it launches. Developed by Rockstar Games, this title is a direct prequel to 2010’s smash hit, Red Dead Redemption. Players assume the role of Arthur Morgan, who is the senior member of the Dutch Van der Linde Gang.

Currently, there is no hard unlock time announced for Red Dead Redemption 2, however, we suspect it will be at 12:01 AM ET on October 26. Since you can already pre-load the game, it would be a surprise if Rockstar didn’t let players start right around midnight. If anything changes or there are any irregularities we will update this post. Given the digital size of Red Dead Redemption 2 is 99 GB on PS4 and 107 GB on Xbox One we strongly suggest you download it now.

This is a massive game, so you’ll want to make sure that you don’t have to download anything when it launches on the 26. Keep in mind, some physical copies of the game are already out in the wild. If you want to go in blind then we recommend that you try and avoid any social media channels dedicated to Red Dead Redemption 2. The last thing you want is to have parts of this title spoiled for you.

