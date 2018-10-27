10 RWBY: Amity Arena Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The names Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang should ring a bell for a few of you out there.

If you’re drawing a blank as to what those names are tied to, let us bring you up to speed. Those four ladies are known as Huntresses, powerful warriors who are meant to rid their home world Remnant of monsters called Grimm. The first four letters of each Huntresses’ name makes up the title of the anime they come from – RWBY. Their immense popularity has led to them appearing in BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle and a new mobile action/strategy game. The developers behind that aforementioned release have lent their battlefield advice to us in order to assist you as you enter the Amity Arena.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for RWBY: Amity Arena:

Download the RWBY: Amity Arena APK here.

1. The Heart of the Cards

• RWBY: Amita Arena features a total of 41 collectible cards that you can utilize in battle and further upgrade for future games. Most of the more useful cards become unlocked as you reach new Arena levels. You can assign up to eight different card units for a single deck.

• It’s always best to build a deck that includes four characters with solo tactics in mind, three unit cards that fight in groups, and one durable unit (like the Ursa Major or Atlesian Paladin). Before you finalize your card deck, take note of the Aura cost for each unit. Don’t run into battle with a full lineup of cards that soak up five Aura points to use – you’ll do a lot more waiting for your Aura meter to charge while you’re getting wailed on by enemy units that cost less Aura to activate.

2. Focus More on the Side Turrets or Central Towers?

• Two side turrets defend both central towers. These turrets shoot at nearby enemies automatically and can be destroyed by enemy units. It’s not essential to destroy these side turrets in order to attack the main one, but the central tower won’t activate unless it’s attacked or one of the side towers fall. That’s why it’s best to focus on one of the side towers first.

3. And Then There’s the Usage Cost of the Cards…

• Aura is needed to bring your units into battle. You can see the Aura cost of each character on the bottom center of the card. Make sure you time your unit deployments in conjunction with one another. Having your characters work together is crucial to success in the arena. Take a trip to the Sparring Grounds within the Cards menu whenever you put a new deck together and want to test their battle effectiveness against the AI. This is purely for practice and should make you even more familiar with your deck’s overall synergy before you use it against human players.

4. Card Swapping and Common Card Upgrading is Key

• You can swap cards before the match begins and set up to five custom decks. From the Cards menu, tap on a card from the unit roster and tap “Use” to swap with any card in your deck at the top of the screen. The order of the cards doesn’t matter, they will appear randomly when the match begins.

• Now when it comes time to level up your cards, focus on upgrading your more common-tier units. They’re easier to obtain after completed battles, which makes them easier to level up. Higher ranked cards already come with good stats once you unlock them, so make sure your common cards are up to snuff alongside their more powerful counterparts.

5. Purple Cards Have an Extra Trick Up Their Sleeve

• Purple bordered cards (Epic Rarity) represent cards that have a controllable skill with some exceptions. After bringing this unit into the arena, tap and drag the skill icon in the direction where you want their skill to be used. Mastering your aim will determine your success and failure during challenging matches.

6. PvP Tactics and Academy Membership Benefits

• RWBY: Amity Arena is entirely PVP, so think about how to use misdirection and feints to make your opponent overcommit to pushes, and counter all of their unit placements with just one move!

• If you want to check out other players in action and study their battle strategies, check out match replays through the RWBY TV option within the Cards menu. There’s another portion of the game that deviates from the whole “take the other player down” theme and sticks to the “sharing is caring” moniker – the Academy. Joining an Academy allows you to make card requests with other players and donate unwanted cards from your collection to other players.

7. The Proper Placement for Ranged Units

• Place your ranged units behind your turrets whenever possible for maximum effectiveness. Let your high Hit Point tower take a couple of hits while you organize your counter attack.

8. THE COUNTER-OFFENSIVE!

• When going on the offense, think about potential counters. Do you have a ranged unit to deal with flying units? Do you have an AOE (Area of Effect) to counter a swarm like the Deathstalkers? If you’re prepared for a counter, you can counter the counter and take an easy win!

9. Certain Units Make for Great Distractions

• Control the flow of the arena with units like Flynt, Glynda, or Blake to push back or distract your enemies while making a path for your own forces.

10. Ursa and Coco Make a Mean Combination!

• If an army is at your turret, deploy an Ursa to soak up the damage, and place Coco and another ranged unit behind the tower to pick away at the enemies. With Ursa leading the charge, and Coco supporting with ranged damage, you’ll be set for a counterattack!

See Also