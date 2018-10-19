Sinnoh Pokemon Eggs List: Pokemon Go

26 Sinnoh Pokemon released Tuesday and some are found in Eggs. Which ones? Well, users on The Silph Road Subreddit have figured out just that.
Here’s the full list of what Sinnoh Pokemon appear in what Eggs:
2 KM Eggs
Kricketot Starly
5 KM Eggs
Piplup Chimchar Turtwig Buneary
10 KM Eggs
Riolu Shinx
The following Pokemon are confirmed to also appear in Eggs according to Eurogamer:
2 KM Eggs
Aron Barboach Cleffa Iggybuff Luvdisc Machop Pichu Poochyena Shellder Spheal Swablu Swinub Tailow Togepi Wailmer
5 KM Eggs
Eevee Kabuto Lickitung Omanyte Onix Scyther Tangela Elekid Girafarig Magby Mantine Pineco Shuckle Smoochum Tyrogue Azurill Baltoy Cacnea Carvanha Corphish Lileep Lotad Makuhita Mudkip Nosepass Numel Shroomish Snorunt Torchic Treecko Wingull Wynaut
7 KM Eggs
Alolan Diglett Alolan Geodude Alolan Grimer Alolan Meowth Alolan Sandshrew Alolan Vulpix
10 KM Eggs
Chansey Dratini Porygon Snorlax Larvitar Mareep Bagon Beldum Chimecho Feebas Slakoth Trapinch
See also:
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook