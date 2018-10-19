Sinnoh Pokemon Eggs List: Pokemon Go

26 Sinnoh Pokemon released Tuesday and some are found in Eggs. Which ones? Well, users on The Silph Road Subreddit have figured out just that.

Here’s the full list of what Sinnoh Pokemon appear in what Eggs:

2 KM Eggs

  • Kricketot
  • Starly

    • 5 KM Eggs

  • Piplup
  • Chimchar
  • Turtwig
  • Buneary

    • 10 KM Eggs

  • Riolu
  • Shinx

    • The following Pokemon are confirmed to also appear in Eggs according to Eurogamer:

    2 KM Eggs

  • Aron
  • Barboach
  • Cleffa
  • Iggybuff
  • Luvdisc
  • Machop
  • Pichu
  • Poochyena
  • Shellder
  • Spheal
  • Swablu
  • Swinub
  • Tailow
  • Togepi
  • Wailmer

    • 5 KM Eggs

  • Eevee
  • Kabuto
  • Lickitung
  • Omanyte
  • Onix
  • Scyther
  • Tangela
  • Elekid
  • Girafarig
  • Magby
  • Mantine
  • Pineco
  • Shuckle
  • Smoochum
  • Tyrogue
  • Azurill
  • Baltoy
  • Cacnea
  • Carvanha
  • Corphish
  • Lileep
  • Lotad
  • Makuhita
  • Mudkip
  • Nosepass
  • Numel
  • Shroomish
  • Snorunt
  • Torchic
  • Treecko
  • Wingull
  • Wynaut

    • 7 KM Eggs

  • Alolan Diglett
  • Alolan Geodude
  • Alolan Grimer
  • Alolan Meowth
  • Alolan Sandshrew
  • Alolan Vulpix

    • 10 KM Eggs

  • Chansey
  • Dratini
  • Porygon
  • Snorlax
  • Larvitar
  • Mareep
  • Bagon
  • Beldum
  • Chimecho
  • Feebas
  • Slakoth
  • Trapinch

