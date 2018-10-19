Sinnoh Pokemon Eggs List: Pokemon Go

26 Sinnoh Pokemon released Tuesday and some are found in Eggs. Which ones? Well, users on The Silph Road Subreddit have figured out just that.

Here’s the full list of what Sinnoh Pokemon appear in what Eggs:

2 KM Eggs Kricketot Starly 5 KM Eggs Piplup Chimchar Turtwig Buneary 10 KM Eggs Riolu Shinx

The following Pokemon are confirmed to also appear in Eggs according to Eurogamer:

2 KM Eggs Aron Barboach Cleffa Iggybuff Luvdisc Machop Pichu Poochyena Shellder Spheal Swablu Swinub Tailow Togepi Wailmer 5 KM Eggs Eevee Kabuto Lickitung Omanyte Onix Scyther Tangela Elekid Girafarig Magby Mantine Pineco Shuckle Smoochum Tyrogue Azurill Baltoy Cacnea Carvanha Corphish Lileep Lotad Makuhita Mudkip Nosepass Numel Shroomish Snorunt Torchic Treecko Wingull Wynaut 7 KM Eggs Alolan Diglett Alolan Geodude Alolan Grimer Alolan Meowth Alolan Sandshrew Alolan Vulpix 10 KM Eggs Chansey Dratini Porygon Snorlax Larvitar Mareep Bagon Beldum Chimecho Feebas Slakoth Trapinch

