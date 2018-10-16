All 20 Sinnoh Pokemon Available Today in Pokemon Go

Pokemon from the Sinnoh region are now available in Pokemon Go, Niantic announced.

The Sinnoh Pokemon, featured in Pokemon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum, will be released in the game in waves over the next few weeks, according to Niantic. You’ll be able to find Sinnoh Pokemon in the wild, in Eggs and in Raid Battles. The developer also hinted at expansions to existing features like Pokemon storage as well as new features.

The first wave released today, adding 20 Pokemon from Sinnoh. Users on The Silph Road Subreddit have already compiled lists of all the Pokemon released today.

Here’s a list of all 20 Sinnoh Pokemon added today to Pokemon Go:

Turtwig Grotle Torterra Chimchar Monferno Infernape Piplup Prinplup Empoleon Starly Staravia Staraptor Bidoof Bibarel Kricketot Kricketune Buneary Lopunny Chatot Carnivine

Reports on The Silph Road Subreddit suggest that Chatot and Carnivine are region-exclusive Pokemon. Chatot has been primarily reported in the southern hemisphere while Carnivine has been primarily reported in the southern U.S.

Based on the announcement trailer for Sinnoh Pokemon, we may also see the Legendary Pokemon Giratina released soon. Since Mewtwo is leaving regular Raid Battles October 23, we can expect Giratina to appear afterwards.

