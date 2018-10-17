Spider-Man PS4’s ‘The Heist’ DLC Introduces 3 New Suits

Spider-Man came out a little more than a month ago and was met with critical acclaim. One thing we could complain about is there just didn’t seem to be enough of it as it was a pretty easy game to reach 100 percent completion in.

Insomniac Games is looking to remedy that with the first of the DLCs dropping later this month. The Heist DLC releases October 23 and will be the first of three chapters spanning over what is called Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps.

If you’ve started doing some of the side missions in Spider-Man you’ve no doubt encountered at least a little bit of the Black Cat. These side missions consist of you finding a telescope on top of a building and having to track down a cat plushie located on an adjacent building. The end result of all of these missions is obtaining a new suit but that’s not the end of the Black Cat.

The Heist will give players new story missions, new trophies, a new faction of enemies and much more. One thing several players might be excited for is the addition of three new suits into the game. Here’s what Insomniac has to say about the three new suits, courtesy of a blog post on PlayStation’s website.

Here’s a first look at the three new suits. One we’d love to highlight is the Resilient Suit, by famed Marvel illustrator Gabriele Dell’Otto. We loved bringing original suits to the game, starting with our Advanced Suit, and continuing with Adi Granov’s Velocity Suit, and this is another great one. Additionally we have two more suits that fans of the comics will recognize, Spider-Man’s suit from Scarlet Spider II, and the Spider-UK suit from the Spider-Verse.

#SpiderManPS4's first DLC pack includes some new duds for the wall-crawler, including one brand-new original suit and two others that fans might recognize: https://t.co/7fdIAZKbfn The Heist launches October 23 pic.twitter.com/DeE5uYaPVe — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 17, 2018

This DLC is available for $9.99 alone or you can get all three of them together for $24.99, effectively saving you $5.

The Heist will be the first of three planned DLC packs. If there will be more to come after that then it is being kept close to the chest by Sony and Insomniac. At the very least it looks like each DLC will come packed with content and potentially more suits with each one.

October 23: Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist

November 2018: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars

December 2018: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining

Spider-Man is out now exclusively on PS4.

See Also: