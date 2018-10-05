Star Wars Battlefront 2 General Grievous Release Date

The big news about October in the world of Star Wars Battlefront 2 is the debut of General Grievous into the game.

It has been a little over a decade since we’ve seen General Grievous playable in a Star Wars game so fans are undoubtedly excited about this occasion. The news of additional Clone Wars content coming into the game was first announced during EA’s press conference during E3 2018.

Although we know October is the month the feared droid general plans on entering the game many players are unaware of when he will actually drop into the game. Unfortunately, players will have to wait all the way to October 30 to play as General Grievous, according to a Star Wars Battlefront 2 blog post.

To celebrate the October 30 arrival of General Grievous – the infamous droid general leading the Separatists during the Clone Wars – to Star Wars Battlefront II, we’re offering dedicated Clone Wars-era playlists for Heroes vs. Villains and Hero Showdown for a limited time. The Clone Wars-era playlists will be accessible via a main menu tile.

While the release date of this new hero will more than certainly disappoint fans, they will at least have a concrete release date to look forward to. If you’re a fan of the Clone Wars content then you’ll have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

The updated roadmap for Battlefront 2 reveals pretty much all of the content coming to the game in the immediate future is Clone Wars content. November will bring on an additional skin for Grievous along with bringing his adversary Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Things will slow down in December before picking back up in January and February with Count Dooku and Anakin Skywalker respectively. It remains to be seen where the game will go after that but a well-known leaker in the Star Wars Battlefront community has said two additional Clone Wars-era heroes will be coming eventually.

October is a busy month for the gaming calendar as Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and now General Grievous all release around the same time.

See Also: