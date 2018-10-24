7 Tap Empire: Idle Clicker Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Money makes the world go round.

It just so happens that an extremely rotund piggy loves rolling around in it. Tap Empire: Idle Clicker partners you up with that wealthy swine as you try to turn your capitalist fantasy into a financial reality. Your continuous taps will accomplish all the tasks necessary towards making sure your businesses “bring in the bacon” on a constant basis. The developers behind this new idle clicker mobile game have put together a guide for those looking to make the most bank. By the end of this guide, you’ll have all the know-how needed to come from underneath Bossworth’s thumb.

Here are the top seven tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Tap Empire: Idle Clicker:

Download the Tap Empire: Idle Clicker APK here.

1. Toolbox of Infinity

• Unlocked early in the game, the Toolbox of Infinity is your repository for free rewards that sits on the right-hand side of the Tap Empire world map. Where does the “Infinity” come in, you ask? It comes from the fact that every seven hours, without fail, its contents are refreshed with brand new rewards including free gems and boosts. This is why it’s important that you make the Toolbox of Infinity your first port of call during every Tap Empire session, – doing so ensures that you can collect your rewards so that a new batch can begin to generate ASAP!

2. Remember Area Upgrades

• Tap Empire’s level structure is one of its most unique aspects, with separate and non-transferable profits made on each stage. But while earnings can’t be taken between stages, one thing that can be – at least across levels within the same area – are upgrades.

• These upgrades offer coin multipliers or greater automation across all levels in an area and can be bought using the same coins with which you upgrade your shops. In any level, tap your coin count at the top of the screen to see all the area’s available upgrades and what percentage of them you’ve already unlocked. Though it’s very tempting to simply upgrade your shops as soon as you have enough coins, saving up for an upgrade is often the more efficient choice in the long-run.

3. Boss the Business Duels

• Occasionally, the player is tasked with completing a Business Duel – a challenge to wrest control of a level from the evil Mr. Bossworth – which consists of completing certain milestones within a set period. Usually, if you make the business duel your priority and give it enough focus within this period, the goals can be achieved relatively quickly. However, there are ways in which you can improve your chances.

• Once again, area upgrades can help you to earn the required coins much faster. Business Duels can also be a good time to use your boosts – more on those later – to help make sure that you meet the goals in time. When you’ve gained control of the area to well and truly drive Bossworth out, you’ll be able to continue earning coins, leveling up the shops, and buying robot upgrades in the level at your leisure.

4. Use Boosts

• There are three categories of boosts in Tap Empire: Speed Boosts, Coin Boosts, and Time Warps. Speed Boosts have the effect of increasing the speed at which your shops generate coins, Coin Boosts apply a percentage increase to the earnings of a shop – both for a set period – while Time Warps fast forward time four, 12 or 48 hours, therefore awarding the player with hours worth of coins from every shop in a level immediately.

• These are powerful upgrades and it’s important to make sure that you make the most of them. As touched upon, Business Duels can be an effective time to use boosts. It’s also important that, particularly when activating boosts that have an effect lasting several hours, you ensure that you choose a level that you’re not at all close to completing – a level where your boost will have a real impact.

5. Unleash the Power of the Golden Rims

• One of the most powerful boosts in Tap Empire comes from the Golden Rims, a power-up that increases the coin production rate of all your shops. Once unlocked, the Golden Rims are accessible from the right-hand side of the map screen, just below the Toolbox of Infinity. Given a choice of four rims, the quality of its effect will vary based on which you select – although any is well worth having.

• The effect of the Golden Rims lasts three hours, but the key part to understand is that, providing the timer has not completely elapsed, you need only tap the Golden Rims a few times to fully recharge and push the timer back up to three hours. If you want to make sure you’re getting the most out of your shops, it’s key to make sure you’re checking in to keep the Golden Rims active.

6. Join Events

• You might have noticed a Portal in the bottom right corner of the screen. Tapping this will take you to the events menu, where you can join limited-time events on far-flung worlds. For the duration of these events, you can continue earning coins from all your shops on the main map while also building your businesses in exciting new worlds.

7. Tinker in the Tech Workshop

• Keeping on top of the Tech Workshop will allow you to journey through Tap Empire’s levels far more smoothly. Located in Kim’s Village, the Tech Workshop allows the player to make permanent upgrades to certain types of shops, which come into effect in whatever level or area those shops appear.

• Choosing which upgrades to apply is the most important thing. Each shop can be upgraded for production speed, coin yield or the power of the robotic automation, up to a total increase of 50-percent apiece. It’s also important not to start these upgrades at random, and first to check where the shops appear (listed for each in the Tech Workshop menu). If you want immediate results in a specific area, then focus on upgrading only the shops that appear there.

