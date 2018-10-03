The Shattered Throne Dungeon: When Does it Return

The Shattered Throne is the first dungeon introduced in Destiny 2 and it’s the hardest piece of end-game content currently available. Discovered last week, this dungeon is set at 590 Light, which makes it higher than any encounter in The Last Wish raid. There is also a special Exotic weapon tied to this activity, making completing it highly desirable.

Sadly, The Shattered Throne is not always available and players who missed out last week will need to wait. Since this dungeon is located in The Dreaming City it is only unlocked every three weeks. This is due to the city being caught in a time loop, so this activity is only available on the third week of every three-week rotation. This means the days that The Shattered Throne will be available is October 16-23.

After the reset on October 23, the Dreaming City cycle will start over and you’ll have to wait two more weeks. Given how hard the dungeon is, we recommend only attempting it if you are at a minimum of 575 Light. This is for only three players at a time, so it’s way easier to die. Make sure to have a general understanding of how The Shattered Throne works before attempting it.

If you want to unlock the Wish Ender Exotic bow completing a secret quest in this activity is the only way. Because of this, you’ll want to at least try to finish The Shattered Throne at least once.

