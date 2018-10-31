Where to Find the Trapper in Red Dead Redemption 2

So you have a lot of pelts you’re trying to offload in Red Dead Redemption 2?

To do this you’re going to need to track down the Trapper. This merchant will be your go-to person for selling animal pelts and things of the sort. While he buys pelts from you he also has the important use of selling hunting supplies to you which will come in handy for, you know, hunting.

The Trapper isn’t just available at the start of the game but instead, you’ll have to progress through it a little bit. The Trapper can be found in Saint Denis, which is a pretty big town when you compare it to the rest of the cities Red Dead Redemption 2 has to offer, at least early on. You can find Saint Denis on the far east side of the map.

Your initial camp is quite the jog from Saint Denis so you can either ride your horse there or hitch a ride on the train. Once you arrive in Saint Denis through your desired method you will then have to track down this trader.

You can find the Trapper on your map pretty much inside the “S” at the end of Saint Denis on your map. If you zoom in on your map you will also see a pawprint waypoint indicating the Trapper is here.

There are other Trappers in the game as you progress but this will end up being the main one for you in the initial steps of the game. The Trapper is an important character so make sure you know where one is at all times if you plan on hunting Legendary Animals such as bears throughout the game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now for PS4 and Xbox One.

