Undertale Developer Releases New Game Called Deltarune

Things are getting weird this Halloween, as Undertale developer Toby Fox has just dropped, what appears to be a new game for players. Dubbed “Deltarune” – which is an anagram for Undertale – the game was released via the Undertale Twitter account.

After series of increasingly more cryptic messages, Toby Fox dropped a link for the game Deltarune. Upon clicking the link, Fox asks players not to spoil or talk about the game itself for a whole 24 hours. This could be largely due to Fox’s previous game, Undertale, having a ton of unique story moments that caught users off guard. It’s also possible that this is just a playable demo and there is a bigger announcement at the end.

Whether the internet keeps its mouth shut is still unknown, but it’s clear that this new title is going to be filled with the same type of quirky, meta humor we have come to expect from Undertale’s developer. There still so much we don’t know about Deltarune or even if this is a full game. While we have played a bit, saying anything would enter into spoiler territory, but we do recommend checking Deltarune out.

