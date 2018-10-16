How to Unlock the Haunted Forest in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s first Festival of the Lost is officially underway and there’s a brand new activity that players can partake in. Dubbed the Haunted Forest, this mode has teams of three diving into a twisted version of the Infinite Forest on Mercury. You’ll only have 15 minutes to see how far you can get and the enemies will get progressively more difficult.

However, this activity is not unlocked right away and it will take a little time before it’s available. Tied to a Festival of the Lost quest, players can start their journey by speaking with Amanda Holliday in The Tower. She will inform you that there is something strange happening on Io.

Head there and trigger the mission “Festival of the Lost… Sector.” It’s a very simple mission at 200 Light, so you shouldn’t have any trouble beating it. After you kill all the Vex and Taken, Amanda will ask you to come back to The Tower. Speak to her one more time and she will unlock the Haunted Forest for you via a mission. Make sure to put on the mask Amanda gave you when you first spoke to her.

You can find the Haunted Forest mission in The Tower’s destination map. This is another straightforward mission that has you killing a lot of enemies until a progress bar fills up. Once at 100%, you’ll be warped to a boss room where a massive Vex Minotaur will spawn. Kill it and you will end the mission.

Now go talk to Amanda and she will reward you with The Fighting Lion and its catalyst. You can now use Amanda as a vendor and enter the Haunted Forest whenever you want! Happy hunting Guardians.

