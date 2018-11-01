How to Unlock Seraph in Call of Duty Blackout

Another update for Call of Duty Black Ops 4 has dropped and it introduced another wave of unlockable characters for the Blackout game mode. While many are tied to special items you obtain via chests, Seraph requires a few special steps to unlock. The upside is there is no randomness involved, just your own skill.

Here is a breakdown of how to unlock Seraph in Call of Duty’s Blackout mode:

1. Shoot The Firing Range Targets With a Pistol

Your first step is obtaining her Annihilator hand cannon from a special box. This is done by shooting all of the targets in the designated range at Firing Range. These are not the outside targets, but the ones you can hit from inside the makeshift bunker. You can find this area on the western side of this drop zone.

For the targets themselves, it doesn’t matter where you hit them, but it has to be with a pistol. We used a Mozu when obtaining it, but reports from other players suggest any pistol works. Once all of the targets have been hit, a small box on the right table will open. Inside is the Annihilator revolver. Pick it up and you can move onto the next step of the quest.

2. Get One Kill With the Annihilator

This step is pretty straightforward, but probably the hardest part. Now that you have the gun you’ll need to secure a kill with it. Thankfully, the Annihilator is absolutely ridiculous and can one-shot someone without armor. The Annihilator has a pretty big kick, but it makes up for it in range and stopping power.

We suggest using Perks like Skulker or Dead Silence to catch your foes by surprise. You only have six shots in the Annihilator and once you’re out the quest will be impossible to complete this match. Make every bullet count and pace yourself. Only go for kills you know you can secure. Do not drop the weapon when you get a kill!

3. Place in the Top 5 and Have the Annihilator in Your Inventory

Your final step requires you to reach the top 5 with the Annihilator in your inventory. Ideally, you’ll want to have secured a kill by then. It doesn’t matter if you win, as long as you are still holding the hand cannon when you perish or win. When going for this step, my partner and I played pretty passively until we got to the top 5. Remember, you can check and see if you made it by highlighting the gun in your inventory.

That’s all you need to do and Seraph will be yours! There will be a lot of people going for this Blackout skin, so if you’re having trouble consider trying in a week or so when the hype dies down.