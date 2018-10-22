5 World of Tanks: Blitz – Mad Games Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

World of Tanks: Blitz is ready to transport you to The Wasteland.

And the only time you’ll get to do that is from October 17 through November 12, 2018. Players will get the chance to explore a new desert locale and obtain a host of new powerful tanks. It’s time to take part in the special event known as the “Mad Games” and embrace the madness of a post-apocalyptic world! This newly curated World of Tanks: Blitz guide delves deep into the many intricacies behind this limited time event. WHAT A DAY!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for World of Tanks: Blitz’s Mad Games event:

1. Get Yourself a Tank

• There’s no way to survive in the Wasteland without a tank. Heavy, safe, well-armored, it will help you survive any storm! The “Mad Games”-exclusive “Scavenger” (pictured up above) is a strong choice for incoming players. Win 50 battles using lower-tier tanks and this “Tier V” monster will be yours. How do you get started on your mission? Just sign in during Mad Games (from October 17 to November 7, 2018) to have it assigned to you.

2. The Scavenger Is Yours — What’s Next?

• After you’ve earned the Scavenger or any other Tier V tank, the bizarre world of the Mad Games will open up. This special mode will endow tanks with special abilities, such as the “Saboteur System” to better hide from enemies, and the “Accelerator,” which gives your tank a short burst of speed. Customize the Scavenger so that it fits your gameplay style. There are two different guns at your disposal: an accurate and fast-firing “Scourge” or slow but lethal “Shell-thrower.”

3. To Find the Gravedigger, Collect Biogas and Cookies

• Claim victory during battles to earn “Biogas” drained from enemy tanks and open bonus containers to lay hands on “Cookies.” Both of these post-apocalyptic currencies can be bartered in exchange for the “Gravedigger.” To be assigned the task that rewards you with the Gravedigger, enter the game between October 17-25, 2018.

4. It’s Dangerous to Go Alone – Take a Friend!

• Who will give you the last-minute help you need to scare away opponents? Who will cover you while you are draining Biogas from a defeated enemy’s tank? Who will share with you the last crumb of their cookie? Only a reliable platoon-mate! Remember that battling in a Platoon is much more effective than going it alone. Coordinated efforts always result in more victories.

5. Try Other Tanks

• In the Mad Games limited-time mode, all tanks Tier V and higher feature a special set of abilities. For example, the Gravedigger can turn invisible, while other tanks have equally dangerous abilities. One such ability, the “Armor Regenerator,” enables you to repair your tank or allies’ vehicles in battle while the “Uranium Shield” decreases damage to your tank twice. There are many other powerful abilities to be found, so try as many tanks as you can to find an ability that best suits your playstyle.

