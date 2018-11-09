Animal Jackets Gear Come to Fortnite in Item Shop Update

The item shop has updated in Fortnite which has brought us a whole new set of skins and items to the game.

Tonight’s update brought us the Animal Jackets collection which consists of the Flap Jackie and Growler outfit. The glider is the poofy parasail and the harvesting tool is the Jack Spammer.

The two skins will cost 1,500 V-Bucks, the glider 800 and the harvesting tool will set players back 500 V-Bucks.

Here’s the rest of tonight’s item shop:

Flap Jackie (skin) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Growler (skin) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Poofy Parasail (glider) – 800 V-Bucks

Jackspammer (harvesting tool) – 500 V-Bucks

Battle Pass Tiers – 500 V-Bucks

Aerobic Assassin (skin) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Eagle (emote) – 500 V-Bucks

Arctic Assassin (skin) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Nite Own (harvesting tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Finger Wag (emote) – 200 V-Bucks

It appears that with the time shift because of daylight savings time the item shop updates have been pushed forward an hour to 7 p.m. ET. These items will stick around in the shop for 24 hours so you will have plenty of time to decide if you want to pick these skins up or not.

If you miss out on them this time around you can surely expect them to pop back up in the shop sometime in the future as we’ve seen with pretty much every skin before.

Tomorrow’s item shop update has already been revealed as the NFL skins as part of the partnership between Fortnite and the NFL. All 32 NFL teams will be represented so you don’t have to worry about if your team is good or even popular.

Datamines have suggested referee skins are on the way along with a football-themed glider. Whether this will be released with the NFL skins remains to be seen but all of our questions will surely be answered tomorrow.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

