Where to Get Antiseptic in Fallout 76

During your adventures in Fallout 76, you’ll come across a lot of random materials and junk. All of these items can be used inc rafting, but one of the most important is Antiseptic. This is because it’s a key ingredient in making Stimpaks, which are perhaps one of the most important items in the entire game. While getting the recipe can be quite challenging, obtain this crafting item isn’t that hard.

Here’s a complete list of every Junk item that contains Antiseptic in Fallout 76:

Abraxo Cleaner

Abraxo Cleaner Industrial Grade

Autopsy Board Game

Industrial Solvent

Royal Jelly

Tick Blood Sac

Toothpaste

Turpentine

Undamaged Abraxo Cleaner

Waste Antiseptic

The easiest items on this list to farm are Abraxo Cleaner and Tick Blood Sacs. The former can mainly be found in most homes or apartment buildings. We found that the apartment complexes in Charleston particularly good for find Abraxo Cleaner. Ticks Blood Sacks are also decent and you can find a few of these bugs by the Moonshiner’s Shack right outside Vault 76.

Even though the Stimpak recipe is pretty hard to come by, we recommend stocking up on at least 10-15 antiseptics. Remember you can always tag antiseptics for search at a workbench, meaning when you are looking at items in-game anything with a microscope next to it will contain this crafting item. Make sure to use this when you are out hunting so you don’t always need to keep the list open.

