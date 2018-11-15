How to Get Atoms in Fallout 76

Since it is 2018 and we’re playing an online game it really shouldn’t come as any surprise Fallout 76 includes microtransactions.

Fallout 76 has what is being called the Atomic Store in which it sells all of its cosmetics such as camp supplies and outfits to you. The easiest way to get Atoms to spend on items in the store would be to open up your wallet and purchase the bundles that are available in the game.

These bundles are available for purchase from the Atomic Store itself for the following prices:

500 Atoms = $4.99

1000 Atoms (+100 bonus) = $9.99

2000 Atoms (+400 bonus) = $19.99

4000 Atoms (+1000 bonus) = $39.99

With the naked eye, it looks like Bethesda plans on using this store to fuel further development into Fallout 76, or it is at least planning on using some of the profits.

Luckily there are more ways to earn Atoms in Fallout 76 and the other ways don’t require you to spend anything extra on the game.

The way most players will be earning Atoms is by completing challenges while playing. The challenges require players to do certain things such as defeat enemies, craft objects, level up, etc. You’ll pretty much complete challenges just by playing the game without even checking the Challenge page even once.

If you do want to see what your challenges are all you have to do is pause the game and open up your menu to get to the Challenges tab.

The challenges are split up into several categories including Daily, Weekly, Character, Survival, Combat, Social and World. The first two sets reset daily and weekly, like their names suggest and you are able to check those at will to see how close you are to completing them.

If players are able to complete the Daily and Weekly challenges with regularity there should never be a real reason to purchase Atoms with real money. Of course, there might be a situation down the road where a can’t-miss cosmetic enters the store and then all bets are off.

Fallout 76 is out now for Xbox One, PS4 and PC through Bethesda’s online store.

