Where to Get Ballistic Fiber in Fallout 76

If you want to survive the world of Fallout 76 then you’re going to eventually want some Ballistic Fiber. This is one of the rarest and most coveted crafting materials in all of Fallout 76, which makes it tricky to obtain. Thankfully, there are at least two items you can look out for that can be junked for Ballistic Fiber.

At the time of writing this, only Military Ammo Bags and Military Grade Duct Tape will yield Ballistic Fiber. This makes it pretty difficult to find since neither of these Junk items are especially common. However, if you do want to grab a few military bags early on, the closest place is Camp McClintock. This location is directly southeast of Flatwoods and doesn’t pose that much of a challenge to get to.

However, you shouldn’t need to worry about this area until the mid to late game. If you come across any Ballistic Fiber, we recommend you just store it until you find a set of Legendary gear you like. Outside of Camp McClintock, just look for any military installation and you should be able to find one of the two items lying around. It’s not always a guarantee, but these are the best places to search.

