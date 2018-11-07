How to Take a Bath in Red Dead Redemption 2

The world of Red Dead Redemption 2 is a dirty and violent place. Eventually, you’re going to end up covered in mud or blood regardless of your playstyle. Yet, unlike other games which would automatically remove all the grime, you’ll have to give Arthur a bath if you want him to look clean. Thankfully, this is both very easy to do and pretty damn cheap.

In order to give Arthur a bath, head towards any place that lets you rent a room. Sometimes this will be a hotel, but a few towns require you to go to the saloon. Once inside speak to whoever is in charge and select “Lodging.” From here you can you rent a bath for the low, low price of 50 cents.

Once you’ve rented the bath, a tub icon will appear on your mini-map. Head towards this and you will trigger Arthur getting in the bathtub. From here you will need to manually scrub his limbs. If you decide to go with the “Deluxe Bath” then Arthur will be joined by a woman who will clean Arthur instead.

During our time with Red Dead Redemption 2, we didn’t notice any big negatives to being covered in grime. The only major difference is NPCs will constantly mock you for smelling and looking awful. We suggest taking a bath once and a while anyway since it’s so cheap. After all, what’s the point of being a fearsome outlaw if everyone is going to poke fun at you?

See Also