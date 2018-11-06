Battlefield V Pre-Load Times Revealed

The latest entry in developer DICE’s hit multiplayer shooter is right around the corner and the pre-load times for Battlefield V have been revealed. Set to release on November 20 for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. However, Battlefield V has a number of editions which can make pre-loading a bit confusing.

Here’s when you can pre-load Battlefield V on PC, PS4, and Xbox One:

PC

November 7, 8:00 AM ET

Xbox One

October 19, 3:00 AM ET

PS4

USA November 8 (Deluxe Edition), 12:00 AM ET November 13 (Standard Edition), 12:00 AM ET

Europe November 13 (Deluxe Edition), 12:00 AM (Starting in your territory) November 18 (Standard Edition),12:00 AM (Starting in your territory)

Japan November 12 (Deluxe Edition), 10:00 PM ET November 17 (Standard Edition), 10:00 PM ET

Asia November 12 (Deluxe Edition), 11:00 PM ET November 17 (Standard Edition), 11:00 PM ET



If you plan on playing the game on PC, then you use Origin Access Premiere to start enjoying Battlefield V on November 9. If you’re on PS4 then you can start playing the game via the Deluxe Edition on November 15. As for Xbox One fans, they can try the game on November 9 through EA Access. However, the earliest you can play Battlefield V without restrictions on Xbox One is November 15 if you own the Deluxe Edition.

